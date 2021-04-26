Reviva reports positive brilaroxazine results in Acute Schizophrenia
Apr. 26, 2021 9:03 AM ETReviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (RVPH)RVPHBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:RVPH) announces the full details of its Phase 2 clinical trial for its lead drug candidate, RP5063 (brilaroxazine) for Acute Schizophrenia.
- In its Phase 2 trial to assess the safety and efficacy of brilaroxazine in 234 subjects, brilaroxazine met its primary endpoint, which was reduction in total Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) at the end of the treatment from baseline versus placebo.
- The PANSS total score was reduced by 20 points, a statistically significant treatment difference from the placebo.
- Brilaroxazine also mitigated positive symptoms and negative symptoms, and improved social functioning and cognition.
- The drug candidate also met all safety endpoints including clinical, labs, body weight, prolactin, lipids, fasting glucose, and EKG.
- No metabolic and endocrine side effects were seen with no increase in suicidal ideation compared to placebo.
- Importantly, the FDA has agreed to consider a potential ‘Superior Safety’ label claim, if there is a positive outcome on a relevant endpoint in Phase 3 clinical study in schizophrenia.