LivaNova and Alphabet's Verily enroll first patient in difficult-to-treat depression study
Apr. 26, 2021 9:14 AM ETLivaNova PLC (LIVN)LIVN, GOOGBy: SA News Team4 Comments
- Medical technology company LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) subsidiary Verily announces that the first patient has been enrolled in their collaborative UNCOVER study.
- UNCOVER is a sub-study that deploys technology-enabled research tools from Verily to evaluate the real-world effectiveness of VNS Therapy as an adjunctive treatment for difficult-to-treat depression (DTD).
- Participants in the study will use two Verily-developed digital tools – a wearable, multi-sensor device ((Verily Study Watch)) along with an Android smartphone application ((Verily Mood App)).
- The VNS Therapy System is indicated in the U.S. for the adjunctive long-term treatment of chronic or recurrent depression for patients 18 years of age or older who are experiencing a major depressive episode and have not had an adequate response to four or more adequate antidepressant treatments.
- The company had received FDA approval for its VNS System for the treatment of patients with drug-resistant epilepsy, in 2017.