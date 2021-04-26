LivaNova and Alphabet's Verily enroll first patient in difficult-to-treat depression study

  • Medical technology company LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) subsidiary Verily announces that the first patient has been enrolled in their collaborative UNCOVER study.
  • UNCOVER is a sub-study that deploys technology-enabled research tools from Verily to evaluate the real-world effectiveness of VNS Therapy as an adjunctive treatment for difficult-to-treat depression (DTD).
  • Participants in the study will use two Verily-developed digital tools – a wearable, multi-sensor device ((Verily Study Watch)) along with an Android smartphone application ((Verily Mood App)).
  • The VNS Therapy System is indicated in the U.S. for the adjunctive long-term treatment of chronic or recurrent depression for patients 18 years of age or older who are experiencing a major depressive episode and have not had an adequate response to four or more adequate antidepressant treatments.
  • The company had received FDA approval for its VNS System for the treatment of patients with drug-resistant epilepsy, in 2017.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.