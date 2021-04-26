Raytheon CEO Hayes to add chairman role as Kennedy set to retire
Apr. 26, 2021 Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) says Gregory Hayes has been appointed Chairman in addition to his role as the company's CEO, as Executive Chairman Thomas Kennedy plans to retire effective June 1.
- Hayes was Chairman and CEO of United Technologies before the merger with Raytheon last year, overseeing the divestiture of Sikorsky Aircraft, the acquisition of Rockwell Collins and spinoffs of Otis Elevator and Carrier.
- Kennedy was Raytheon's Chairman and CEO for six years before the merger, and became Executive Chairman in April 2020 upon the closing of the merger; he has worked at Raytheon for 38 years.
- Also today, Raytheon raised its quarterly dividend by 7.4% to $0.51/share.