Becton, Dickinson seeks FDA clearance for BD Alaris System

Apr. 26, 2021 9:28 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)BDXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)) has submitted the 510(k) premarket notification to the FDA for the BD Alaris™ System.
  • With the ability to deliver medications, fluids, and blood products through a single integrated platform, BD Alaris™ System is the most widely used infusion pump in acute care in the U.S., according to the company.
  • “The 510(k) submission is intended to bring the regulatory clearance for the BD Alaris™ System up to date, implement updated features and address open recall issues,” s statement from Becton, Dickinson read.
  • In July 2019, the functional defects in Alaris Pump Model 1800 Infusion Sets forced the company to recall the products made between May 1, 2016, and April 18, 2019.
  • The subsequent remediation efforts and the expected loss of sales also led to a cut in the fiscal 2020 guidance.
