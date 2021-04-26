Cannabics launches research program in melanoma treatment development push
Apr. 26, 2021 9:35 AM ETCannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX)CNBXBy: SA News Team
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:CNBX) announces the launch of a new research program for the development of a melanoma antitumor targeting medicine.
- Company highlights recent completion of a series of preclinical experiments within the company's in-house research facilities demonstrating promising antitumor results on melanoma cell lines.
- The update follows a previous development by the company of Cannabics RCC-33, a proprietary formula for the treatment of Colorectal Cancer, which showed a 33% reduction in tumor volume and a 35% increase in survival rate in recent in-vivo experiments in mice.
- The company plans to use new data to initiate in-vivo animal model studies to be included in a future product package that it intends to submit to the US FDA along with a Pre-IND Meeting request.