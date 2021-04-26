Reata shares up ~7% as Barclays sees promise in lead candidate bardoloxone

  • Barclays is bullish on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) as the FDA could accept an NDA for its lead program, bardoloxone for chronic kidney disease ("CKD"), by the end of the month or in early May.
  • Reata submitted the NDA for bardoloxone for CKD caused by Alport syndrome in March.
  • Barclays analysts have initiated shares with an overweight rating and a $155 price target.
  • They say that the company has been unfairly hit by negative execution assumptions due to prior delays and setbacks.
  • As a result, the likelihood of approval of bardoloxone is underestimated and that is reflected in the share price.

  • "The implications of an NDA acceptance could drive [probability of success] in Alport to 75-85% (depending on standard vs. priority review) and reinforce that Reata is potentially months from a commercial launch by YE21/1Q22 – with [bardoloxone] offering $4B+ peak sales potential," the analysts write.

  • Reata shares are up 6.9% to $94.53 in morning trading.
