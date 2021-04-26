Etsy stock falls after KeyBanc warns smashing earnings reports could fade

Apr. 26, 2021 10:06 AM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)ETSYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor15 Comments
  • Etsy (ETSY -3.7%) is lower in morning trading after a KeyBanc downgrade.
  • KeyBanc lowers Etsy to a Sector Weight rating from Overweight on a call tied mainly on valuation and concerns that the magnitude of earnings beats could moderate.
  • Analyst Edward Yruma: "We believe that Etsy remains one of the best long-term growth opportunities in our coverage. ETSY posted some of the best financial results across our coverage in 2020... However, we move to Sector Weight given what we view as a fair valuation and lower likelihood of near-term earnings beats."
  • KeyBanc is one of the first firms to exit the bull camp on Etsy. 13 out of 15 Wall Street ratings on Etsy are still at Buy-equivalent or better.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.