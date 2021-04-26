Etsy stock falls after KeyBanc warns smashing earnings reports could fade
Apr. 26, 2021 10:06 AM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)ETSYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Etsy (ETSY -3.7%) is lower in morning trading after a KeyBanc downgrade.
- KeyBanc lowers Etsy to a Sector Weight rating from Overweight on a call tied mainly on valuation and concerns that the magnitude of earnings beats could moderate.
- Analyst Edward Yruma: "We believe that Etsy remains one of the best long-term growth opportunities in our coverage. ETSY posted some of the best financial results across our coverage in 2020... However, we move to Sector Weight given what we view as a fair valuation and lower likelihood of near-term earnings beats."
- KeyBanc is one of the first firms to exit the bull camp on Etsy. 13 out of 15 Wall Street ratings on Etsy are still at Buy-equivalent or better.