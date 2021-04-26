Supreme Court case could expand gun rights in New York
- Cue up New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Corlett, a case that involves New York state's handgun licensing law.
- The legislation from 1913 requires someone who wishes to carry a handgun in public to demonstrate "proper cause" in order to obtain a permit. Examples include protection for storekeepers or bank messengers.
- However, to obtain an unrestricted license to carry, New York courts have established that an applicant must "demonstrate a special need for self-protection distinguishable from that of the general community or of persons engaged in the same profession." An example of this would be particular and demonstrable fear of a stalker etc.
- The plaintiffs in the Corlett case include a New York state gun rights group and two New York men who were denied licenses to carry a handgun in public. If the Supreme Court agrees with them, New York may be forced to expand gun rights by permitting guns to be carried in public for self-defense.
- Earlier this month, the Biden administration took executive action on so-called "ghost guns" without serial numbers and proposed a rule clarifying the status of a stabilizing brace.
