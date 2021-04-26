TSMC invests $2.8B to mass produce scarce auto chips in China by 2023

  • Foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) will invest $2.8B in China to ramp production of automotive semiconductors during the global chip shortage.
  • The investment, TSMC's first in Mainland China since 2015, will install new production lines at the existing facility in Nanjing.
  • TSMC hopes to begin limited production with the new facilities by H2 2022. The 28nm lines are expected to begin mass production in 2023.
  • Nikkei Asia estimates that the new lines will have a monthly production capacity of 40,000 wafers.
  • The 28nm process is a mature technology but the chips are critical to the automotive industry and currently in short supply.
  • Background: News broke on Friday that TSMC's board had approved the China investment.
