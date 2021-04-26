Philip Morris draws cautious view from Argus due to regulatory uncertainty

  • Argus keeps a Hold rating on Philip Morris International (PM -0.2%).
  • Analyst Kristina Ruggeri says Philip Morris appears to be losing market share in traditional cigarettes faster than it is gaining share in new heated tobacco products.
  • "We note that heated tobacco still contains nicotine and other toxins, albeit at reduced levels, which may lead to new regulations, higher taxes, and reduced profitability," she also warns.
  • On the positive side, PM is noted to pay an annualized dividend of $4.80, for a yield of about 5.2%. Since its spinoff from Altria in March of 2008, the company has increased its dividend by 122%.
  • Argus expected to return PM to its Buy list when it sees positive regulatory news, progress in converting more customers to heated tobacco products and balance sheet improvement.
  • Wall Street ratings scorecard on Philip Morris: 16 Buy-equivalent ratings, 5 Neutral-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings.
