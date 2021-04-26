BacTech inks collaborative MoU for providing processing for African concentrates

  • BacTech Environmental (OTCPK:BCCEF +4.4%) executed a strategic MoU with Curatio Gold to source refractory ores for processing from Eastern Africa.
  • Curatio was recently established to provide funding to support improved metallurgical processing, with the goal of eliminating the dangerous and environmentally unfriendly use of mercury for gold liberation.
  • "...it is anticipated that the concentrates would be shipped to our proposed plant in Ponce Enriquez, Ecuador. The potential to add a new revenue stream, as well as a new processing model for other regions to consider is exciting," president & CEO Ross Orr commented.
