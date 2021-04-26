McDonald's attracts even more constructive view from Evercore

Apr. 26, 2021 10:35 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)MCDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • Evercore ISI keeps an Outperform rating on McDonald's (MCD -0.4%) and boosts its price target to $260 as the U.S. business continues to impress.
  • Analyst David Palmer: "We estimate McDonald’s US 2-year SSS growth was in the 14-15% range for January/February and toward the high end of that in March/April. Our 2Qe US SSS estimate of 22% (cons. 17%) implies a 2-year SSS growth of 11% (vs. 1Qe 2-year SSS of 12%). McDonald’s seems to be selling about 75-200 of the new chicken sandwiches per day/location depending on the location. The new chicken sandwich has been a success—perhaps contributing a few points of SSS growth (assuming 6pp mix increase and 50% incrementality) and generating positive brand buzz. We look forward to the launch of loyalty and the upcoming BTS (a Korean pop band) celebrity meal (a global offering beginning May 26th)."
  • Evercore also has an upside scenario of $280 for MCD if strong sales and margin performance by the restaurant operator give it the leeway to add more buybacks.
  • Looking ahead to 2022, Evercore says it is "increasingly excited" about what technology can do for McDonald's.
  • 28 out of 37 firms covering McDonald's have a Buy-equivalent rating on the fast-food stock.
