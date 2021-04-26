Braemar Hotels upgraded to Buy at B. Riley on spiking demand for resort hotels
Apr. 26, 2021 10:46 AM ETBraemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR)BHRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- B. Riley analyst Bryan Maher upgrades Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR +1.2%) to Buy from Neutral after the REIT released "robust" preliminary Q1 results.
- As travel ramps up with vaccination, Maher sees BHR most likely benefiting this year with its eight luxury results.
- Says demand for non-urban luxury and resort hotels as consumers "look to get out of the house," Maher writes.
- Contrasts with Neutral Quant ratings, which assigns poor grades in growth and profitability, but aligns with average Wall Street analyst rating of Bullish (2 Very Bullish, 2 Neutral).