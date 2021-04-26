Spotify, Facebook enhance integration with expanded deal
- An expanded deal between Spotify (SPOT -0.3%) and Facebook (FB +0.9%) allows paying subscribers to stream full songs within Facebook's app without switching.
- "Discovery is important to Spotify," the company says. "Beyond Spotify shares to Facebook News Feed, fans will also have the ability to play songs via the miniplayer through select verified artists’ posts, or even from user-uploaded videos on Facebook that contain licensed music."
- That integration is launching in 27 markets including the United States, and expanding further in coming months.
- Along with the "miniplayer" for Spotify Premium, users will be able to share 30-second clips from Spotify and other services on Facebook and Instagram Stories. That's an expansion of a deal from two years ago allowing 15-second clips to be posted into Facebook Stories.
- And it comes as part of a raft of announcements from Facebook covering its further moves into enhancing the audio experience, which include a Clubhouse rival and podcast discovery features.