United Health Foundation launches $2.6M partnership with Touro University Nevada
Apr. 26, 2021 11:08 AM ETUnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)UNHBy: SA News Team
- The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (UNH -0.4%), has inked a $2.6M partnship with Touro University Nevada to improve access to prenatal care for underserved and homeless women in southern Nevada.
- The three-year partnership will help reduce maternal health disparities and increase the state’s OB-GYN and family medicine physician workforce.
- As part of the deal, Touro will bring free prenatal screening and care to about 1,700 underserved women in Nevada using Touro’s Mobile Healthcare Clinic.
- Funding will also support medical student training, including the development of new medical school curriculum to provide hands-on prenatal care education to all first-year medical students.