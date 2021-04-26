Ethiopia wireless contest results in bids from MTN, Vodafone group
- Bidders including MTN Group (OTCPK:MTNOY) and a consortium led by Vodafone (VOD +0.8%), Vodacom (OTCPK:VODAF) and Safaricom are pursuing wireless operating licenses in Ethiopia, the last remaining big market in the world.
- A delayed application process had been contested by a dozen parties but ended with the two large potential entrants.
- License awards will be announced after a technical and financial review, Ethiopia says.
- The news is another milestone in a multi-year effort to open up the country's telecom market to potential competitors for incumbent Ethio Telecom.
- Ethiopia is the last of the big global telecom markets, with an estimated 50.1M mobile connections in a population of about 112M.