Alkermes gains as Mizuho expects earnings beat

Apr. 26, 2021 12:02 PM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS)ALKSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Alkermes (ALKS +5.6%) rose sharply in the morning hours after Mizuho raised its price target by $1.00 to $29.00 per share to imply a ~36.3% upside to the previous close.
  • The analyst Vamil Divan reiterates the buy rating and thinks the company is on track to beat consensus profit estimates.
  • Divan has raised sales estimates for Alkermes’ leading revenue generators Vivitrol and Aristada predicting a better-than-expected sales performance based on prescription data. The company guided $315 – $345M and $260 – $290M, net sales for Vivitrol and Aristada in 2021, respectively.
  • The analyst also expects higher royalty revenue from the products linked to agreements with Johnson & Johnson and Biogen and lifts sales estimates for Vumerity for 2021 and beyond. Per the agreement with Biogen, Alkermes is entitled to 15% royalty on worldwide net sales of Vumerity.
  • Divan also predicts that a solid performance in Q1 2021 could boost investor confidence in the company’s ability to accomplish its 2023/24 financial goals which were outlined by the management in March.
  • Alkermes is scheduled to report Q1 2021 results on April 28, before the market opens.
