Zoom officially launches Immersive View for virtual meeting backgrounds

  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) officially launches Immersive View, which allows hosts to arrange up to 25 video participants into a virtual background like a classroom or auditorium.
  • The feature was announced during last year's Zoomtopia event and is now available for free and paid users in meetings and webinars.

Image source: Zoom.

  • Meeting hosts can select Immersive View from the menu, and Zoom will automatically place call participants into a virtual environment Hosts also have the option to manually plac
  • e the participants.
  • Last year, Zoom rival Microsoft launched the similar Together Mode for its Teams and Skype collaboration products.
