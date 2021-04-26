Zoom officially launches Immersive View for virtual meeting backgrounds
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) officially launches Immersive View, which allows hosts to arrange up to 25 video participants into a virtual background like a classroom or auditorium.
- The feature was announced during last year's Zoomtopia event and is now available for free and paid users in meetings and webinars.
Image source: Zoom.
- Meeting hosts can select Immersive View from the menu, and Zoom will automatically place call participants into a virtual environment Hosts also have the option to manually plac
- e the participants.
- Last year, Zoom rival Microsoft launched the similar Together Mode for its Teams and Skype collaboration products.