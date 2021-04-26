Entegris Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 12:31 PM ETEntegris, Inc. (ENTG)ENTGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+30.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $518.58M (+25.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENTG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.