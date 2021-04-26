DTE Energy Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 12:31 PM ETDTE Energy Company (DTE)DTEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.13 (+28.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.21B (+6.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DTE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.