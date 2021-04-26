Novartis Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 12:33 PM ETNovartis AG (NVS)NVSBy: SA News Team
- Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.62 (+3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.48B (+1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NVS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.