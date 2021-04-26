Calix Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETCalix, Inc. (CALX)CALXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Calix (NYSE:CALX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+575.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $150.46M (+47.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CALX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.