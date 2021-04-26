Chemed Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.02 (+9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $510.26M (-1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.