Starbucks Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 12:49 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)SBUXBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+65.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.78B (+13.0% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects comps sales of 17.3%.
- Over the last 2 years, SBUX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 26 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- Starbucks fell 1.6% after-hours after comparable sales miss in Q1.
