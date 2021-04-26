Starbucks Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Apr. 26, 2021 12:49 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)SBUXBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+65.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.78B (+13.0% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects comps sales of 17.3%.
  • Over the last 2 years, SBUX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 26 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 6 downward.
  • Starbucks fell 1.6% after-hours after comparable sales miss in Q1.
