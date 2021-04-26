Archer-Daniels-Midland Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 12:58 PM ETArcher-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)ADMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (+65.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.2B (+8.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects Ag Services & Oilseeds operating income of $636.4M.
- Over the last 2 years, ADM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.