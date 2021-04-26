Ecolab Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 12:59 PM ETEcolab Inc. (ECL)ECLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (-28.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.88B (-19.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects operating income of $329.2M.
- Over the last 2 years, ECL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.