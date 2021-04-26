MSCI Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021
- MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.25 (+18.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $472.52M (+13.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MSCI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.