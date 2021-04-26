INDUS Realty stock climbs after BTIG rates Buy on its focus on growth regions

Apr. 26, 2021 1:32 PM ETINDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT), ILPTINDT, ILPTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) gains 5.7% after BTIG analyst Thomas Catherwood starts coverage of the REIT with a Buy rating and a $74 price target.
  • Implies 22% upside potential to Friday's close at $60.54.
  • Among INDT's strengths: Its high-quality legacy portfolio and strategy that combines value-add acquisitions and development capabilities; its strategy of targeting investments in Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states with growing populations and business-friendly economic policies; and its buildings in the 75K-400K-square-foot range that appeal to a broad spectrum of tenants.
  • Catherwood initiates coverage of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT +0.0%) with a Neutral rating as he sees limited near-term value creation in ILPT's portfolio.
  • Notes that the company's portfolio is a mix of three operating platforms — a high-touch infill portfolio in Hawaii, a portfolio of larger, modern warehouse on the U.S. mainland, and a recently established private capital vehicle that also invests in modern mainland assets.
  • BTIG's Neutral rating aligns with the Quant rating and is less optimistic than the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (1 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
  • SA contributor Double Dividend Stocks considers ILPT an undervalued, e-commerce landlord.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.