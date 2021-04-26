INDUS Realty stock climbs after BTIG rates Buy on its focus on growth regions
Apr. 26, 2021 1:32 PM ETINDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT), ILPTINDT, ILPTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) gains 5.7% after BTIG analyst Thomas Catherwood starts coverage of the REIT with a Buy rating and a $74 price target.
- Implies 22% upside potential to Friday's close at $60.54.
- Among INDT's strengths: Its high-quality legacy portfolio and strategy that combines value-add acquisitions and development capabilities; its strategy of targeting investments in Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states with growing populations and business-friendly economic policies; and its buildings in the 75K-400K-square-foot range that appeal to a broad spectrum of tenants.
- Catherwood initiates coverage of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT +0.0%) with a Neutral rating as he sees limited near-term value creation in ILPT's portfolio.
- Notes that the company's portfolio is a mix of three operating platforms — a high-touch infill portfolio in Hawaii, a portfolio of larger, modern warehouse on the U.S. mainland, and a recently established private capital vehicle that also invests in modern mainland assets.
- BTIG's Neutral rating aligns with the Quant rating and is less optimistic than the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (1 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
