Stifel boosts target on Activision Blizzard expecting broad franchise strength in earnings

  • Stifel has raised its price target on Activision Blizzard (ATVI +0.7%), looking forward to a broadly strong earnings report next week.
  • The stock is one of its Select List ideas.
  • It says based on its analysis, all core franchises did well in Q1, including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush Saga.
  • "And this coupled with management's commentary late in the period, which seemed to endorse an earnings beat, gives us added confidence around our near-term assumptions," the firm says. It's especially bullish on fundamentals into 2022.
  • The firm's price target of $119 implies 27% upside.
  • Earnings are set for May 4; consensus estimates are for EPS of $0.69 on net bookings of $1.78B.
