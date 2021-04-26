Stifel boosts target on Activision Blizzard expecting broad franchise strength in earnings
Apr. 26, 2021 1:34 PM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)ATVIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Stifel has raised its price target on Activision Blizzard (ATVI +0.7%), looking forward to a broadly strong earnings report next week.
- The stock is one of its Select List ideas.
- It says based on its analysis, all core franchises did well in Q1, including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush Saga.
- "And this coupled with management's commentary late in the period, which seemed to endorse an earnings beat, gives us added confidence around our near-term assumptions," the firm says. It's especially bullish on fundamentals into 2022.
- The firm's price target of $119 implies 27% upside.
- Earnings are set for May 4; consensus estimates are for EPS of $0.69 on net bookings of $1.78B.