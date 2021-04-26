Hartford Financial is said to get pressure to engage with Chubb
Apr. 26, 2021 1:36 PM ETThe Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG), CBHIG, CBBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) is reportedly seeing some pressure from holders to at least consider starting discussing Chubb's (NYSE:CB) $70/share takeover offer.
- Several of Hartford's large holders are understood to want to the insurer to explore potential talks with Chubb, The Insurer reported earlier. While the publication didn't cite a specific holder, it highlighted that there is a lot of cross ownership between Hartford and Chubb holders.
- Last week, Hartford Financial turned down Chubb's $70/share proposal, boosted its buyback.
- Recall March 28, Allianz is said to consider rival bid for Hartford Financial.