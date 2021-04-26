Teradyne Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021
- Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $760.42M (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects adjusted gross margin of 58.5%.
- Over the last 2 years, TER has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.