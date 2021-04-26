Juniper Networks Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETJuniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)JNPRBy: SA News Team
- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (+6.2% Y/Y).
- Analyst expect adjusted gross margin of 59.2% and operating margin of 10.9%.
- Over the last 2 years, JNPR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.