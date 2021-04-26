Eastgroup Properties Q1 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP)
- Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.39 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $94.5M (+6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EGP has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.