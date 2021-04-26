F5 Networks Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.40 (+7.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $636.56M (+8.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 84.2% and operating margin of 29.8%.
- Over the last 2 years, FFIV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.
