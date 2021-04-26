Corning Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Corning (NYSE:GLW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+115.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.13B (+31.0% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects gross margin of 37.8%.
- Over the last 2 years, GLW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.