Synchrony Financial Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 1:41 PM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF)SYFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+139.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.67B (-32.9% Y/Y).
- Provision for loan losses estimated at $662.2M.
- Net interest margin is seen at 14.69% while net charge-offs at $763M.
- Over the last 2 years, SYF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.