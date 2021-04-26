New York Community Bancorp upgraded to Buy at CFRA on acquisition benefits
Apr. 26, 2021 By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- CFRA analyst Pauline Bell upgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYCB +4.6%) stock to Buy from Hold, as she's optimistic that NYCB's recently announced agreement to buy Flagstar Bancorp (FBC +8.3%) will diversify NYCB's revenue and loan mix and improve its funding profile.
- The all-stock merger is a bid to mitigate loan growth headwinds and creates an "attractive franchise" across a nine-state Northeast/Midwest footprint, Bell writes in a note to clients.
- The deal is immediately accretive to NYCB's TBV/share and "provides a needed boost to the bank's performance metrics."