New York Community Bancorp upgraded to Buy at CFRA on acquisition benefits

  • CFRA analyst Pauline Bell upgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYCB +4.6%) stock to Buy from Hold, as she's optimistic that NYCB's recently announced agreement to buy Flagstar Bancorp (FBC +8.3%) will diversify NYCB's revenue and loan mix and improve its funding profile.
  • The all-stock merger is a bid to mitigate loan growth headwinds and creates an "attractive franchise" across a nine-state Northeast/Midwest footprint, Bell writes in a note to clients.
  • The deal is immediately accretive to NYCB's TBV/share and "provides a needed boost to the bank's performance metrics."
