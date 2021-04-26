Maxim Integrated Products Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)ADIBy: SA News Team
- Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+23.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $640.14M (+13.9% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects gross margin of 67.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, MXIM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.