Maxim Integrated Products Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+23.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $640.14M (+13.9% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects gross margin of 67.4%.
  • Over the last 2 years, MXIM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.
