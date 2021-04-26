Invesco Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+82.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.23B (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Operating income seen at $470.6M.
- Ending AUM estimated at $1.40T.
- Over the last 2 years, IVZ has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.