BP Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 1:54 PM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)BPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor3 Comments
- BP (NYSE:BP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+79.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $67.2B (+12.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Total Production of Mboe/d 3,336; and Adjusted upstream PBIT of $2.8B; and Adjusted downstream PBIT of $713.4M.
- Over the last 2 years, BP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.