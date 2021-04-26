Marsh & McLennan Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 1:55 PM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)MMCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.71 (+4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.8B (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Adj. operating income seen at $1.26B.
- Risk & Insurance revenue underlying growth is seen at 3% while consulting growth is estimated at 0.9%.
- Over the last 2 years, MMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.