Diamond Rock Hospitality named a 'Fresh Pick' at Baird as recovery unfolds

Apr. 26, 2021 2:02 PM ETDiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)DRHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Baird analyst Michael J. Bellisario names Diamond Rock Hospitality (DRH +1.7%) a bullish Fresh Pick, as "we believe recent underperformance versus peers provides an attractive risk-reward opportunity for new money."
  • With the focus on Q1 earnings, management is likely to highlight better-than-expected YTD performance trends and increased optimism for the recovery to continue unfolding, Bellisario wrote in a note to clients.
  • Notes that intra-quarter updates from other hospitality REITS have been "encouraging."
  • For the the sector overall, "earnings estimates are moving higher, recent fundamental trends have been better than expected, and sentiment toward the broader reopening has been positive," the analyst said.
  • Separately, B. Riley upgraded DRH peer Braemar Hotels to Buy, citing increased demand for resort hotels.
  • Bellisario's Overweight rating on DRH stands in contrast to the Bearish Quant rating and shows more optimism than the average Wall Street analyst rating of Neutral (3 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 5 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 2 Very Bearish).
  • DRH's total return (+105%) over the past year lags that of BHR (+146%) and PEB (+136%) but outpace's APLE's return (+87%) as seen in chart below.
  • SA contributor Sheen Bay Research stands on the sidelines, with the view that DRH will resume its dividend in 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.