Diamond Rock Hospitality named a 'Fresh Pick' at Baird as recovery unfolds
Apr. 26, 2021 2:02 PM ETDiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)DRHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Baird analyst Michael J. Bellisario names Diamond Rock Hospitality (DRH +1.7%) a bullish Fresh Pick, as "we believe recent underperformance versus peers provides an attractive risk-reward opportunity for new money."
- With the focus on Q1 earnings, management is likely to highlight better-than-expected YTD performance trends and increased optimism for the recovery to continue unfolding, Bellisario wrote in a note to clients.
- Notes that intra-quarter updates from other hospitality REITS have been "encouraging."
- For the the sector overall, "earnings estimates are moving higher, recent fundamental trends have been better than expected, and sentiment toward the broader reopening has been positive," the analyst said.
- Separately, B. Riley upgraded DRH peer Braemar Hotels to Buy, citing increased demand for resort hotels.
- Bellisario's Overweight rating on DRH stands in contrast to the Bearish Quant rating and shows more optimism than the average Wall Street analyst rating of Neutral (3 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 5 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 2 Very Bearish).
- DRH's total return (+105%) over the past year lags that of BHR (+146%) and PEB (+136%) but outpace's APLE's return (+87%) as seen in chart below.
- SA contributor Sheen Bay Research stands on the sidelines, with the view that DRH will resume its dividend in 2022.