Olin Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 Olin (OLN)
- Olin (NYSE:OLN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (+360.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.93B (+35.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adjusted EBITDA of $488.2M.
- Over the last 1 year, OLN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.