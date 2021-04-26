Olin Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

Apr. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETOlin Corporation (OLN)OLNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Olin (NYSE:OLN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (+360.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.93B (+35.0% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Adjusted EBITDA of $488.2M.
  • Over the last 1 year, OLN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.