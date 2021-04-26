JetBlue Airways Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 2:18 PM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)JBLUBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.65 (-292.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $691.77M (-56.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JBLU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.