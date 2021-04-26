Fiserv Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

Apr. 26, 2021 2:19 PM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV)FISVBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+14.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.78B (+0.3% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect operating income of $1.14B and internal growth of 3.4%.
  • Over the last 2 years, FISV has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.