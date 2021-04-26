Fiserv Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 2:19 PM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV)FISVBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+14.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.78B (+0.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect operating income of $1.14B and internal growth of 3.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, FISV has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.