Electric vehicle stocks charged up ahead of Tesla earnings

Apr. 26, 2021 2:19 PM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Electric vehicle stocks like Fisker (FSR +1.0%), Arrival (ARVL +9.2%), Nio (NIO +4.6%), Nikola (NKLA +7.9%), ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT +6.7%), QuantumScape (QS +6.1%) and Canoo (GOEV +5.2%) are being watched closely by investors ahead of Tesla's (TSLA +1.0%) earnings report.
  • Tesla's earnings report coincides with a larger focus on how infrastructure legislation will play out for the sector.
  • Wedbush Securities thinks the legislation will see an expansion of the tax credits currently valued at $7,500 for EV vehicles to the $10k range or potentially higher in a tiered system. The firm also anticipates a lifting of the 200K-per manufacturer ceiling on the credits being phased out which will restore the EV tax credits for stalwarts Tesla and General Motors (GM +1.2%).
  • Read an in-depth preview of Tesla's upcoming earnings report.
