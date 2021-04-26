Electric vehicle stocks charged up ahead of Tesla earnings
- Electric vehicle stocks like Fisker (FSR +1.0%), Arrival (ARVL +9.2%), Nio (NIO +4.6%), Nikola (NKLA +7.9%), ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT +6.7%), QuantumScape (QS +6.1%) and Canoo (GOEV +5.2%) are being watched closely by investors ahead of Tesla's (TSLA +1.0%) earnings report.
- Tesla's earnings report coincides with a larger focus on how infrastructure legislation will play out for the sector.
- Wedbush Securities thinks the legislation will see an expansion of the tax credits currently valued at $7,500 for EV vehicles to the $10k range or potentially higher in a tiered system. The firm also anticipates a lifting of the 200K-per manufacturer ceiling on the credits being phased out which will restore the EV tax credits for stalwarts Tesla and General Motors (GM +1.2%).
