Yum China Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETYum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)YUMCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+175.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.41B (+37.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comps +10.2%, comprising of KFC +7.0% and Pizza Hut +23.0%.
- Restaurant margin is expected to be 15.9% and operating margin 11.5%.
- Over the last 2 years, YUMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.