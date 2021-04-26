Hawaiian Holdings Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETHawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)HABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$3.67 (-395.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $188.92M (-66.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.