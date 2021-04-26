Matson Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Matson (NYSE:MATX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.87 (vs. $0.09 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $675.38M (+31.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MATX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.