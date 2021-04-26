Navistar International to redeem $600M senior notes due 2025
Apr. 26, 2021 2:58 PM ETNavistar International Corporation (NAV)NAVBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Navistar International (NAV -0.1%) announces full redemption of its currently outstanding $600M of 9.500% senior secured notes due 2025.
- The notes will be redeemed at 107.125% of the principal amount, which equals to $1,071.25 per $1,000 principal amount of the notes plus plus accrued and unpaid interest.
- The company, however, notes that the redemption is conditioned upon the consummation of the closing of the merger of a subsidiary of TRATON SE with and into Navistar.
- Should the merger condition is not satisfied, the redemption date could be extended from its originally set date June 25, 2021.
- Now Read: TuSimple opens slightly above IPO pricing level